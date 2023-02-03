Read full article on original website
ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield. ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour.
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
Bakersfield Black American History Parade returns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Bakersfield Black American History Parade is coming up on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Last year hundreds marched through the streets to celebrate black history, and the parade had the street packed with floats, horses, and groups from around the community to celebrate the accomplishments of the black community.
Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
Wy Co. Threads spearheaded by 9-year-old entrepreneur
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owner of Wy Co. Threads, Wyatt Chambers, skipped class to join 17 News to talk about his clothing business. Wyatt wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps and wasted no time starting his clothing brand which sells: beanies, jackets, hats and jeans. According to...
Kern Living: Bellissima Medical
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Rosibel Hurst, RN and Tina Moussally, MSPA-C from Bellissima Medical Aesthetics and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss cosmetic procedures, dermatology, necessary procedures relating to skin cancer, and the qualifications of the workers at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics. Bellissima Medical Aesthetics is giving...
Bakersfield Country Club to host pro-tour golf tournament
The Bakersfield Open brings pro golfers from around the state to compete on the challenging Central Valley terrain.
Greater Bakersfield Chamber campaign encourages shopping local on Valentine’s Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Americans plan to spend over $25 billion this Valentine’s Day, according to a report from the National Retail Foundation. As a result, a Bakersfield-based campaign wants to encourage residents to shop local this year. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Shop Local, Shop Now campaign plans...
‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?
We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
'Killing County' billboards seen across Bakersfield
Bakersfield residents may have seen billboards around town ahead of the premiere of "Killing County" on Hulu. Executive Producer Colin Kaepernick tweeted about the billboard installations.
Murray Family Farms invites lovebirds to annual U-Picnic on the Farm
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Murray Family Farms offers an alternative to the traditional fine dining that accompanies every Valentine's Day, with its Valentine's in the U-Pick Orchard and U-Picnic on the Farm. It's why during select dates in February (February 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, and 20th), Murray Family Farms...
MISSING: Alexandra Chavez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teen who is considered at risk. Alexandra Chavez, 15, was last seen near Parker Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
February to be proclaimed as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness month
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim February as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness Month in Kern County. According to a release by the board, the Safely Surrounded Baby law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths in unsafe conditions as a result of abandonment.
Behind 'Killing County': A deep dive into the docu-series
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
‘Walk In Wednesday’ welcomes new, experienced nurses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of Staff Development Laura Cunanan and Nurse Residency Coordinator Lindsey Muir of Kern Medical joined 17 News to discuss beginner and experienced nurse recruitment events. Kern Medical is looking for kind, compassionate and highly skilled nurses to help take care of patients in the...
Local high school group raises awareness of important need among homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Team SOKCS will hold a half-time “sock toss” during the next men’s basketball game at CSUB to bring awareness to the lack and inaccessibility of socks among the Bakersfield homeless population. According to a release, attendees can bring pairs of new socks...
2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
