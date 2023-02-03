Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this week after granting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. With Kyrie gone, where does this leave Kevin Durant? The Boston Celtics have reportedly inquired about trading for the two-time NBA champion with Jaylen Brown's name in the mix. Brown and Jayson Tatum have both led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Boston should break up the Brown-Tatum duo for KD or not.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO