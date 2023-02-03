The case almost sounds like something out of a second-rate comedy film. But a man in Singapore is actually suing a woman for refusing to date him. He is asking for $2 million in damages for "emotional distress." He's not expected to win the case, but human rights advocates say it's still troubling that the case has gone as far as it has already. Host Marco Werman speaks with The World's correspondent in Southeast Asia, Patrick Winn.

