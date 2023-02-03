ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World

A man in Singapore is suing a woman for refusing to date him

The case almost sounds like something out of a second-rate comedy film. But a man in Singapore is actually suing a woman for refusing to date him. He is asking for $2 million in damages for "emotional distress." He's not expected to win the case, but human rights advocates say it's still troubling that the case has gone as far as it has already. Host Marco Werman speaks with The World's correspondent in Southeast Asia, Patrick Winn.
World

Earthquake rescuers are racing against time as they search for survivors in southern Turkey

Aid workers are pouring into southern Turkey after an earthquake and massive aftershock struck on Monday. But many of the earthquake victims are in rural areas that are tough to reach, especially in the winter. The World's Durrie Bouscaren speaks with host Marco Werman about the challenges facing survivors and rescuers in the Turkish town of Elbistan.
World

Irish singer-songwriter Dani Larkin navigates a troubled border with song

Dani Larkin, a singer-songwriter and folk musician, was born in a small village along the Armagh-Monaghan border in the Republic of Ireland — not far from Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. The area was a hotbed of sectarian conflict and tension from 1968 to 1998 during...
World

A medieval Spanish synagogue was just uncovered

In Spain, only a tiny handful of medieval synagogues still survive. Now, one more 14-century synagogue is being added to that history. In the southern town of Utrera, archaeologists say a synagogue dating to the 1300s was hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, then a hospital and, most recently, a bar. Host Marco Werman has the details.
BBC

Thousands raised for man paralysed in Guernsey wall fall

About £8,000 has been raised to help a man who was left paralysed from the neck down after falling on the way home from a night out last year. Connor Bayes, 24, fell 15ft (4.5m) off a wall in St Peter Port, Guernsey, after losing his balance. The money...
2foodtrippers

Donuts! Donuts! Donuts!

We we've eaten a lot of fried dough in our quest to find the best donuts in the world. This quest has taken us to four continents and even more countries. Which donut will be your favorite?

