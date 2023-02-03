ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Kamananui valley to close for month-long project

By Julissa Briseño
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ac1b_0kbqdAHT00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, they will begin maintenance work in Kamananui Valley, also known as Moanalua Valley.

Trails will be closed on weekdays from sunrise to 2 p.m. According to the DLNR, if hikers try and enter the valley they will be turned away.

“We understand how important these trails are to the hiking community,” said Aaron Lowe, DLNR Oʻahu Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist. “However, we want the public to recognize that the road needs to be cleared and made safer for day-to-day recreation. The heavy equipment clearing operations are too hazardous within such a small road corridor for safe passage.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This project is expected to be completed on March 6, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinews.online

Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu

Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Pet-friendly housing, business development coming Downtown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More workforce housing is coming to downtown Honolulu, and pets are welcome, too. Local developer Avalon Group has acquired the Davies Pacific Center. Originally an office and commercial tower, about two-thirds of the units will be converted to condominium priced at workforce and market rates. Some commercial spaces will be sold as […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Wind advisory issued for islands starting noon Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory that starts at noon Wednesday, lasting through Friday evening. East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Foodflash: Piggy Smalls Is Closing Permanently After Feb. 12

Piggy Smalls announced on Instagram today that the Ward Village restaurant will close permanently after Sunday brunch service on Feb. 12. The eatery, opened in 2016 and affectionately known as The Pig & The Lady’s little brother, thanked “our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past 7 years.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flash flood warning for Kauai has been downgraded to a flood advisory as rainfall begins to diminish. The National Weather Service in Honolulu’s extended warning for Kauai expired at 1 p.m., and the flood advisory is set until 4 p.m. HST. The flash flood warning for...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Windy conditions expected through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are expected to ramp up this week and remain strong through early next week. Winds will be from the east and generally peak at 20 to 35 mph in the coming days, including this weekend. Showers will remain light and windward through next week, with no heavy rain expected at […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy