Columbia, SC

South Carolina's victory over UConn a ratings win for FOX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday's women's basketball game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 UConn was a ratings win for FOX. The Gamecocks' 81-77 victory over the Huskies averaged 1,087,000 viewers on Sunday afternoon. ALSO| South Carolina ranked No. 1 for 33rd consecutive week. According to FOX...
Benedict men's volleyball wins home opener, keeps perfect record

(WACH) - The Benedict College men's volleyball is getting off to the best start to a season in program history. Although the program is only in its second year, the growth has been seen in the Tigers' 3-0 start. Benedict took down Truett-McConnell (TMU) in four sets (25-19, 25-22, 24-26,...
Wilson wraps up Scholar-Athlete nomination

SUMTER, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm is Curtis Wilson from Crestwood. Wilson is...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
Tuesday Tails: Hudson and Scout

This is Hudson, an approximately three year old male favorite at Columbia Animal Services. He has settled down some but is still pretty active. He loves tug-o-war and playing with toys. Hudson seems to get along well with other dogs but as always bring yours out for a meet and...
Shots fired in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
Warming up this week before more heavy rain Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — If you liked the mild weather Monday afternoon, I think you're going to like the next few days as temperatures warm even more. We are now getting to a point where we have more daylight to enjoy it, too!. As of Feb. 6, the sunset...
Irmo Fire crews respond to boat fire at Lake Murray Dam

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Crews with the Irmo Fire District responded to reports of a boat fire Sunday near the Lake Murray Dam. Upon arrival, responders quickly extinguished the fire that ignited at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam. Officials say the situation is under...
Three Alvin S. Glenn officers accused of accepting bribes, smuggling contraband

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Richland County prison officers have been charged after officials say they smuggled contraband into the prison and to inmates, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said Monday. Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all being accused of providing and selling contraband to...

