wach.com
South Carolina's victory over UConn a ratings win for FOX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday's women's basketball game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 UConn was a ratings win for FOX. The Gamecocks' 81-77 victory over the Huskies averaged 1,087,000 viewers on Sunday afternoon. ALSO| South Carolina ranked No. 1 for 33rd consecutive week. According to FOX...
wach.com
South Carolina stays No. 1, prepares to host No. 3 LSU in undefeated matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team stayed atop the AP poll for the 33rd consecutive week on Monday. The Gamecocks, 23-0 this season, have been the unanimous No. 1 team in the country all season. South Carolina is coming off an 81-77 win over then-No....
wach.com
Benedict men's volleyball wins home opener, keeps perfect record
(WACH) - The Benedict College men's volleyball is getting off to the best start to a season in program history. Although the program is only in its second year, the growth has been seen in the Tigers' 3-0 start. Benedict took down Truett-McConnell (TMU) in four sets (25-19, 25-22, 24-26,...
wach.com
Wilson wraps up Scholar-Athlete nomination
SUMTER, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm is Curtis Wilson from Crestwood. Wilson is...
wach.com
Parents desperate for solutions after string of threats targeting White Knoll High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Parents in Lexington School District One rushed to White Knoll High school Monday morning to pick up their children, following a threat deputies said targeted the school through another district's tip line. Students and staff were forced to evacuate for an hour as deputies worked...
wach.com
15-year-old Spring Valley student connected to threats at two Lexington schools
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies have charged a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student on Monday night in connection to recent threats made to two schools in Lexington County. Officials say the teen, who was charged and arrested for similar threats made to several Richland Two...
wach.com
Richland Two address school threats with heightened security measures and new committee
COLUMBIA, SC — After a string of school threats, Richland School District Two says they’re working toward a solution to the mayhem. The school board called a special meeting with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott Tuesday to take on that crisis. “Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared. I’m...
wach.com
Pinball is illegal for anyone under 18 in SC, new law looks to change that
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Does your child like to play pinball? Well, if they are under 18 they are breaking the law. South Carolina bans anyone under 18 from playing pinball, but advocates and a lawmaker are pushing to change that. “I’m saying to you we are willingly breaking...
wach.com
Columbia residents gather to honor life of Tyre Nichols through vigils, skating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia residents will gather Sunday in two separate events honoring the life of Tyre Nichols, who died last month at the hands of Memphis police officers. Owens Field Skatepark will host a Skate Sesh for Tyre Nichols at 4:30 p.m. Nichols was described by many...
wach.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
wach.com
Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
wach.com
18-wheeler crash knocks out power for thousands along Garners Ferry, Leesburg Roads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: At 4:33 p.m., Columbia police now say the 18-wheeler accidently struck lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road while a power pole was struck by an unrelated collision at the V.A. Hospital. Dominion Energy says it's working to fix a massive power outage...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Hudson and Scout
This is Hudson, an approximately three year old male favorite at Columbia Animal Services. He has settled down some but is still pretty active. He loves tug-o-war and playing with toys. Hudson seems to get along well with other dogs but as always bring yours out for a meet and...
wach.com
Shots fired in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
wach.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
wach.com
15-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed newly adoptive parents, Kershaw Co. officials said
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials have released more details in an Elgin stabbing that left one woman dead, one man hospitalized, and a 15-year-old arrested. Officials say Angelymar Morrison, 41, was killed after their recently adopted 15-year-old allegedly stabbed her and her husband with a knife.
wach.com
Warming up this week before more heavy rain Friday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — If you liked the mild weather Monday afternoon, I think you're going to like the next few days as temperatures warm even more. We are now getting to a point where we have more daylight to enjoy it, too!. As of Feb. 6, the sunset...
wach.com
Irmo Fire crews respond to boat fire at Lake Murray Dam
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Crews with the Irmo Fire District responded to reports of a boat fire Sunday near the Lake Murray Dam. Upon arrival, responders quickly extinguished the fire that ignited at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam. Officials say the situation is under...
wach.com
Three Alvin S. Glenn officers accused of accepting bribes, smuggling contraband
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Richland County prison officers have been charged after officials say they smuggled contraband into the prison and to inmates, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said Monday. Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all being accused of providing and selling contraband to...
