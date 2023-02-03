Ryan John Locker, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming. Ryan was born on January 10, 1954 in Harvey, North Dakota to John and Dorothy Locker. He was the fourth child born to a family of six. The Lockers lived on a family farm outside of Balfour, ND. Ryan graduated from Balfour High School in 1972 where he attended North Dakota State University graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1975. After graduating from NDSU, Ryan accepted a position as loan officer for the Production Credit Association in Carrington, ND. There he met the love of his life Maria Brickner. Ryan and Maria married in April of 1978; together they had two sons, Adam and Aaron.

