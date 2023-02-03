Read full article on original website
Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission
Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
LOCAL SPORTS 2-6-23
The Mount Marty Lancers men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up a pair of victories on Saturday against Hastings College. The Lancer women took a 54 to 50 win, as Eve Millar (12), Kaela Martinez (11), and Briona Jensen (11) all scored in double figures. The MMU men earned an 82 to 78 victory in their game. Tash Lunday led the team with 25 points and 9 rebounds.
