enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas

Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman said dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath.  According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland-Odessa Do These 5 Things People Do At Work Annoy You?

I do not plan to name names, well maybe 1 at some point in this story but OMG some of the things my coworkers do drive me crazy! I just came back from the restroom and for the 3rd time this week saw something that is such a quick, easy fix, but no, someone, I have no clue who doesn't seem to think it is so simple.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case

ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.  According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD looking for man accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

