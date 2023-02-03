Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
One week later: Midland Police still have no answers on unidentified Midland teen
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been more than a week since Midland Police found a teenager in Midland. He can't communicate and still there are not many clues as to who he is or where he came from. There are a lot of people who are concerned about him. They're...
The 5 Rules For Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa, Texas
The construction that is going on right now on I-20 to switch overpasses makes driving along the interstate quite a frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't Do It. We have two other routes to go...
Odessa Crime Stoppers has a special offer for those exes of yours during the holiday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Based off last years excitement, Odessa Crime Stoppers is back with a special offer for those scorned by an ex. What’s supposed to be a day for love is now an opportunity for Odessans to turn in their ex-valentines. Odessa Crime Stoppers announced the return of its Valentine’s Day Special looking […]
Innocence Project of Texas files lawsuit for man convicted of murder in death of Catholic priest
ODESSA, Texas — The Innocence Project of Texas has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a murder conviction of James Reyos in wake of the case being reopened. Reyos is accused in the 1981 murder of Father Patrick Ryan in Odessa. "We filed the lawsuit because there's proof of...
enchantingtexas.com
19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas
Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
cbs7.com
Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
cbs7.com
Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
What Will It Take For Marijuana To Become Legal in Texas?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
Woman said dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath. According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
Midland-Odessa Do These 5 Things People Do At Work Annoy You?
I do not plan to name names, well maybe 1 at some point in this story but OMG some of the things my coworkers do drive me crazy! I just came back from the restroom and for the 3rd time this week saw something that is such a quick, easy fix, but no, someone, I have no clue who doesn't seem to think it is so simple.
UPDATE: Two wanted teens arrested in YMCA shooting, one still at large
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Big Spring Police Department said it arrested two wanted teens this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a home in the 1200 block of E. 17th. They have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dijuan Ausbie is still at […]
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0