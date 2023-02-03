Read full article on original website
High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize
The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
The First Black Authors In the United States
February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
Documentaries About Black History to Educate Yourself With
Take your allyship a step further.
How businesses are commemorating Black History Month
Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: CELEBRATING BLACK DESIGNERS THROUGH THE YEARS
This week’s blog is dedicated to the vast contributions of Africa, Africans and people of African descent to world civilization and in celebration of Black History Month. Many of our UoF readers know how much we love history, so before we honor some of the Black fashion designers that helped shape our industry, we’d like to take a look back at how Black History Month became a global celebration.
The Legacy of Black Women in American History
Black women have played a significant role in American history, yet their contributions are often overlooked and undervalued. From the days of slavery to the modern era, black women have been at the forefront of activism, advocacy, and social change. They have challenged the status quo, pushed boundaries, and paved the way for future generations. In this blog, we'll explore the legacy of black women in American history, their impact on society, and the ways in which their contributions have helped shape the world we live in today.
The Unforgettable Impact of the Stonewall Uprising on US LGBTQ+ History
It was just a typical night in New York City. But on June 28, 1969, the events that unfolded at the Stonewall Inn would change the course of LGBTQ+ history forever. Early that evening, police officers had raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village. For years, the LGBTQ+ community has experienced routine discrimination and harassment from law enforcement officials. But this time, the bar's patrons decided they'd had enough.
Eat the Culture Presents BHM Virtual Potluck to Connect Black Foodies Deeper into the Diaspora
It's been nearly two years since Eat The Culture (ETC) launched to empower Black content creators, storytellers and tastemakers. Founded in August 2021 by Meiko Temple, a prominent food creative at Meiko and the Dish, the collective is quickly growing. Whether that's through events, membership, or even through themed cookbooks, there's no stopping this energetic squad. With Black History Month celebrations underway, 26 of the collective's creators are coming together once again to host a virtual potluck with roundtable discussions. RECIPE: Muamba Chicken Growing Eat The Culture ETC was founded on the premise of having a Black centered collective rooted in collaboration. Unfortunately,...
Flipping the Script on Stories of Black Trans Women
It can often feel like joy and optimism went on sabbatical around 2015 and have yet to reappear. Counter that despair with the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, a young organization building community and mobilizing resources for underrepresented artists. Since its founding in 2019 by Jordyn Jay, the grassroots organization has raised over a million dollars to support Black trans artists. Members of the collective have appeared on HBO Max’s Legendary, staged exhibitions at Los Angeles’s Armand Hammer Museum, and performed on Broadway.
