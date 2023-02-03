ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

FOX8 News

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or campground...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
GEORGIA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
kiss951.com

Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina

Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
TENNESSEE STATE
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands

For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Charlotte Stories

Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect

While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
