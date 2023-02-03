Read full article on original website
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
N.C.’s two smallest counties wrap up year with state’s highest unemployment rates
North Carolina’s two smallest counties by population concluded 2022 with the state’s highest unemployment percentages, and three of the four counties to see increases in jobless claims in December were in northeastern North Carolina. According to the latest jobs report from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the average...
Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or campground...
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina
If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
Ask Captain Jim in North Carolina, February 6, 2023
Did you miss it? You can always catch the replay here. “Ask Captain Jim” can be heard twice daily on Country 1037, at 6:50am and 8:20am. Today, does Captain Jim have any acting experience?
NC isn't preparing enough workforce-ready adults, report says
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina isn’t preparing enough high school students or adults to work in the state’s growing industries, according to MyFutureNC, a nonprofit that focuses on the state’s educational attainment goals. Whether enough North Carolinians are prepared to work can influence companies' relocation or...
Digital skills needed at 91% of NC jobs – and many people lack them, report says
RALEIGH – A new report finds that 91% of jobs in North Carolina require at least one digital skill but as many as one third of workers lack so-called “foundational” skills to fill those jobs. The report from the National Skills Coalition and the Federal Reserve Bank...
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina
Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
