kcbx.org
FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid
Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Recent Storms Fuel Santa Barbara's Hydroelectric Plant
Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key City water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began spilling water over the spillway on January 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the City’s diverse water supply portfolio, Gibraltar when...
theregistrysocal.com
IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota
Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara SoCalGas Customers Among Those to See Dramatic Drop in February Bill
Many Santa Barbara County residents were in shock when they received their January gas bills this year, as unusually high increases in natural gas prices this winter took its financial toll across the state. Partial relief may come this month with a decrease in gas prices and assistance from the...
signalscv.com
Cold weather alert issued for SCV
A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
kvta.com
Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning
Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
Seismologist and Earth Sciences professor weighs in on deadly Turkey earthquake
A 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday, killing over 2,300 and injuring many others. Such an earthquake has many in California wondering what if.
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight
A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara
Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
NBC Los Angeles
New Law Requires Doctors to Notify Patients About Site That Tracks Payments From Drug and Device Companies
Pasadena Plastic surgeon Max Lehfeldt operated on Wendy Knecht after her double mastectomy in 2016, but she says he didn’t tell her he used an experimental device not cleared for breast reconstruction. “I had continual pain," Knecht explained. "I had these seromas, these fluid buildups." She first shared her...
