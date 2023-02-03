Tennessee alt-country hero Lucero is back in downtown St. Petersburg on Tuesday
All kinds of nostalgia is on tap at St. Pete’s Floridian Social for Lucero's return to the address (687 Central Ave.) where the Memphis alt-country giant used to play sweaty gigs when the venue used to be called State Theatre (we think the last show there was in 2012).
The band is looking ahead, however, and touring in advance of its new album, Should’ve Learned By Now , which is due at the end of the month. A recent set at the HiFi in Indianapolis clocked in at nearly two hours, but Justin Wells will open the show armed with piano ballads like “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”
Tickets to see Lucero play Floridian Social in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Feb. 7 are still available and start at $30.
