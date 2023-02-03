ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tennessee alt-country hero Lucero is back in downtown St. Petersburg on Tuesday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
The marquee outside State Theatre in St. Petersburg Florida when Lucero played on May 25, 2012.
All kinds of nostalgia is on tap at St. Pete’s Floridian Social for Lucero's return to the address (687 Central Ave.) where the Memphis alt-country giant used to play sweaty gigs when the venue used to be called State Theatre (we think the last show there was in 2012).

The band is looking ahead, however, and touring in advance of its new album,
Should’ve Learned By Now , which is due at the end of the month. A recent set at the HiFi in Indianapolis clocked in at nearly two hours, but Justin Wells will open the show armed with piano ballads like “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

Tickets to see Lucero play Floridian Social in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Feb. 7 are still available and start at $30.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

