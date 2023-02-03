ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAWeekly.com

Dana White says Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is ‘top 5 biggest fights of all time in UFC history’

While appearing on the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White called Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski the biggest fight the UFC has ever had. Rome asked White if that’s how he felt and he said, “yeah” then went on to say “It’s never happened before” in regards to the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter competing against the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor has a laugh at Michael Chandler’s prediction

Shortly after UFC president Dana White made the announcement that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, Chandler gave his prediction. ‘Iron’ predicted that he’d knock out ‘The Notorious’ in the second round. McGregor got a good laugh out of Chandler’s prediction....
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”

