Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Teen Center Holds Annual Valentine Blood Drive Saturday, Feb. 11
The Los Alamos Teen Center’s Youth Mobilizers are back with their 3rd Annual Valentines themed blood drive. Please join them on Saturday, Feb, 11 from 2-6pm to give the gift of life to others. Blood supplies remain at critically low levels. The Teen Center is calling on you to help save lives. To show their gratitude, Valentine’s Day goody bags will be given to all donors. Please register at https://donors.vitalant.org Sponsor Code: LATeen.
losalamosreporter.com
Calling All DIYers: Los Alamos Makers Open House Feb 21
People of all ages work on projects at Los Alamos Makers at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photos. Students learn coding and programming in free sessions at Los Alamos Makers. Courtesy photo. The exterior of the Los Alamos Makers location at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS MAKRES NEW RELEASE.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Author And Educator Mike Katko Discusses His New Book With Rotarians
Mike Katko speaks about his latest book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’ at the January 24 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Mike Katko, local author, educator, and businessman, spoke at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 24 introducing yet another engaged audience to his new book, Big Medicine Pretty Water, historical fiction that features a Native American heroine in the Southwest during the years of Prohibition.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Edwin Phillip Chamberlin Jan. 7, 1941 – Feb. 2, 2023
Edwin Phillip Chamberlin, age 82, of White Rock, NM, passed away on February 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Phil was born on January 7, 1941, to Edwin and Gertrude Chamberlin in Glasgow, KY. After graduating from Ball High School in Galveston, TX, Phil went on to receive his PhD in Nuclear Physics at Texas A&M University.
losalamosreporter.com
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
losalamosreporter.com
Crystal Clear Sunday Sunrise At The White Rock Overlook
Crystal clear sunrise Sunday morning at White Rock overlook. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook @thbehindthelens.
Police, prosecutors say more ‘Glock switch’ gun modifications turning up in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top law enforcement officials in New Mexico are warning people about what they say is an increasing number of guns modified to act as machine guns. Posting a video to Twitter this week, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez and APD Chief Harold Medina are also reminding people of the stiff penalties […]
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
losalamosreporter.com
Taos Winter Sports Team Competes In Slalom Ski Race At Snowbowl Mountain
Hirotaka Mertes (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) celebrates his victory on the top of the podium competing for the Los Alamos Ski Team. Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) earning the 3rd place finish on the podium competing for the Taos Winter Sports Team at Snowbowl Mountain on Sunday February 5, 2023. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
On The Occasion Of The Two Month Anniversary Of The Outage
Almost two months after our phone and internet outage, I am “impressed” that the County has still not spoken to us about how our community can deal with the emergency aspects of such an issue in the future. Nor has the County spoken to us about the measures it is taking to try to avoid such outages in the future.
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Details emerge in Sunday homicide
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Cinemas. Matthew Chavez, 23, of Rio Rancho, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking...
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in homicide investigation
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Movie Theater. The events unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. The Sandoval County Regional Communication Center received a call requesting assistance at a Rio Rancho residence. The caller said a male came to the home, making statements that he shot someone. Before officers could get there, he left in a white sedan.
Comments / 0