Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
Heart-healthy snacks that will win over your guests on Super Bowl Sunday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watching the big game and enjoying it with family and friends is a big part of Super Bowl Sunday. Though snacks and beverages are one of the biggest showstoppers, Registered Dietitian Annette Frain with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said over-indulging can do a number on your heart.
Long line at weekend food distribution
Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
The Tiny Town Of Jonesville In North Carolina Has A Little Bit Of Everything
With about 3,400 residents in its 2.90 square miles, Jonesville, North Carolina, holds its own. From rollicking outdoor seasonal adventures to great eats and a vineyard, exploring this tiny town leaves you feeling you’re in a vast wonderland. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this unique place offers rich history, beautiful parks, and shopping in its one-of-a-kind family-owned boutiques. Here’s a little glimpse of this tiny town you will surely want to visit.
$55K Student Built Tiny Home Is A Versatile 22-Footed Mobile Turf
Made by kids from Alpena high school, this student built tiny home, with its 22 feet footprint, is a suitable choice for a couple. However, thanks to the loft and smart layout, it could potentially become a vacation & durable house on wheels for four as well. Want to know...
Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Burlington man wins $101,665 after buying $2 ticket at mini mart
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He arrived Monday to collect his prize. […]
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
Thinking of selling your home for cash? Read this first
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen the ads in which some companies offer to buy homes for cash. They pop up on telephone poles, on television, and in the newspaper. With the housing market still very active, it may seem like a great offer, but is it right for you?
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
'It's an honor' | Winston-Salem restaurant and chef earn semifinalist title for James Beard award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two restaurants in Winston-Salem are being nationally recognized. The chef of Sweet Potatoes and a restaurant called Heff's Burger Club are semifinalists for the James Beard Award. The award recognizes chefs, restaurants and food media personalities for achievement in the food industry. The chef at Sweet...
Triad woman featured on TV game show!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guess what? A Triad woman appeared on a TV game show Wednesday!. Lisa Eddins of Gibsonville competed for thousands on the CBS game show, LINGO!. Eddins said she cried when she found out she made it on the show. Don't worry, we won't spoil it...
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event
Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
