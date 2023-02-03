ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kristen Walters

Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
KING, NC
Long line at weekend food distribution

Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
The Tiny Town Of Jonesville In North Carolina Has A Little Bit Of Everything

With about 3,400 residents in its 2.90 square miles, Jonesville, North Carolina, holds its own. From rollicking outdoor seasonal adventures to great eats and a vineyard, exploring this tiny town leaves you feeling you’re in a vast wonderland. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this unique place offers rich history, beautiful parks, and shopping in its one-of-a-kind family-owned boutiques. Here’s a little glimpse of this tiny town you will surely want to visit.
JONESVILLE, NC
$55K Student Built Tiny Home Is A Versatile 22-Footed Mobile Turf

Made by kids from Alpena high school, this student built tiny home, with its 22 feet footprint, is a suitable choice for a couple. However, thanks to the loft and smart layout, it could potentially become a vacation & durable house on wheels for four as well. Want to know...
BURLINGTON, NC
Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
GREENSBORO, NC
Burlington man wins $101,665 after buying $2 ticket at mini mart

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He arrived Monday to collect his prize. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
Triad woman featured on TV game show!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guess what? A Triad woman appeared on a TV game show Wednesday!. Lisa Eddins of Gibsonville competed for thousands on the CBS game show, LINGO!. Eddins said she cried when she found out she made it on the show. Don't worry, we won't spoil it...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
