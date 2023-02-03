Read full article on original website
phillygreekgirl
4d ago
People...did you read it? The teen has charges against him not the shooter with permit to carry
Reply
7
Arctic Water
3d ago
I'm glad ppl are taking control of these types of situations,if u have a carrier's permit u are ALLOWED to defend yourself against criminals who may STILL kill u AFTER taking your property!
Reply
2
victoria miller
4d ago
Bet he won’t try to steal again. People work too hard for what they have just for others to think they can steal it. Sad mindset some people have.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
20-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Deadly Shooting: Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up. On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they...
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
fox29.com
Police: Gun discharged during large fight at Delaware high school basketball game; no one injured
MIDDLETOWN, De. - A fight at a Delaware high school basketball game sparked an investigation after at least one gunshot was fired, causing spectators to clear the school. Delaware State Police troopers were called to Appoquinimink High School in Middletown around 7:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting incident.
Man accused of killing neighbor in dispute over loose dog has been indicted
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County man on charges that he shot a neighbor to death after a dispute over a loose dog. Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Washington Township, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16 of last year.
fox29.com
Pictured: Vehicle sought after fatal hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public help to identify a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that claimed one man's life over the weekend. The 31-year-old pedestrian was struck at Kensington and Lehigh Avenues around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. He died as a result of the crash. MORE...
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
fox29.com
Police: 19-year-old driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County
HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left one person dead on Tuesday. According to Horsham Township Police, the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of County Line Road near the Norristown Road intersection. Authorities say the crash involved a...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify, Charge Woman In Fatal Newport Accident With Vehicular Homicide
Delaware State Police arrested Ariel Williams, 19, OF Wilmington, for vehicular homicide and related charges following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night police said Sunday. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane...
fox29.com
Police: 13-year-old shot inside South Philadelphia home
Police say a 13-year-old was injured after being shot inside a family home in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
fox29.com
Father and son, 5, both shot and injured outside Northeast Philadelphia homes
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 5-year-old boy and his father were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night, and both are said to still be recovering. Officials said the dad, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice in his hip and the boy was shot once in his elbow on the 12000 block of Verda Drive around 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
Comments / 9