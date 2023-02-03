Read full article on original website
Related
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Attack on Titan Director Shares Ominous Post Ahead of the Anime's Return
Attack on Titan is steadily getting ready to return for the first part of the third phase of its fourth and final season later this Spring, and the sound director behind the new specials has shared an ominous post ahead of the anime's big return! The final season of the series will be coming to ...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
That '90s Show Cast Will Make You Feel Old as They Answer Questions About the '90s
Netflix recently released the full first season of their That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show and it's definitely getting mixed reviews. That '90s Show brings back most of the series cast including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderama. Danny Masterson is absent from ...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
Terminator: Somebody Made a T-1000 in Real Life (Sort Of)
With the rapidly-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, most of us joke about SkyNet rising before too long at all. As it turns out, part of the Terminator franchise may already be here. Last month, a group of scientists revealed they've managed to create a "liquid metal" robot reminiscent of Terminator 2's T-100 villain played by ...
Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on ...
Chainsaw Man Blu-ray Sales Plummet in Second Week
There is no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest names in anime right now. Last year, the show brought out season one in the fall, and it became the talk of social media. From its stunning fight sequences to its brutal action, Chainsaw Man had plenty to keep fans buzzing and that ...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Surprised With Free New Game Trial
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been surprised this week with a new free game trial to download. Since PS Plus Premium launched in the middle of 2022, one of the perks of this new tier of the service has been the ability to play demos of various games that are available on the PlayStation Store. Now, a new game has been added to this lineup of trials and it happens to be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.
Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)
Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia ...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
Nintendo Announces Nintendo Direct for February 2023
Nintendo's next Nintendo Direct presentation will take place this week on February 8th, the company announced this week. While specific games weren't mentioned, Nintendo did say that this one would focus on games launching in the first half of the year and that the show would last for about 40 minutes. Given that wording, that ...
Comments / 0