OUTRAGE: Cop Charged With Tyre Nichols Murder Sent Battered & Bloodied Photo Of His Lifeless Body To AT LEAST 5 People After Police Beating
An internal investigation into the tragic death of Tyre Nichols revealed that one of the five Black cops charged with killing the 29-year-old shockingly snapped a photo of his lifeless body before sending it to at least five people, RadarOnline.com has learned.Among the alleged recipients were two fellow cops, a civilian employee of the department, a female acquaintance, and an unidentified person.This shocking development comes as it is revealed the Memphis Police Department strictly prohibits the use of personal devices while on patrol duty.Newly released documents showed that officer Demetrius Haley, however, admitted to using his cell phone to take...
Tyre Nichols' death: Former Memphis cop took, shared photos of bloodied victim
Newly released documents show that one of the former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols had taken and shared photos of the victim.
Tyre Nichols death: 7 more Memphis police officers could face discipline
Seven more Memphis police officers may face discipline in connection with Tyre Nichols’ death last month following an encounter with police, city officials said on Tuesday.
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Woman describes husband’s encounter with deputy amid calls to not use unmarked vehicles in stops
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the death of Tyre Nichols, many people have called for officers to stop using unmarked vehicles for traffic stops. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that her husband is facing serious charges after he had an encounter with law enforcement in an unmarked car. Queninsila Davis...
americanmilitarynews.com
Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting
A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
neareport.com
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police
A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
localmemphis.com
West Memphis police looking for suspect of deadly shooting on S L Henry Street
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — West Memphis police are looking for the suspect of a deadly shooting that took place on the 2900 block of S L Henry street, according to the department's social media. Police said near 3 p.m. on Sunday they received a call about the shooting. One...
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
abc57.com
What we know about the public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' death
(CNN) -- As investigations continue into the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop and brutal confrontation are facing repercussions -- some as severe as murder charges -- and more fallout is possible. "We are looking at everybody who...
Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
