An internal investigation into the tragic death of Tyre Nichols revealed that one of the five Black cops charged with killing the 29-year-old shockingly snapped a photo of his lifeless body before sending it to at least five people, RadarOnline.com has learned.Among the alleged recipients were two fellow cops, a civilian employee of the department, a female acquaintance, and an unidentified person.This shocking development comes as it is revealed the Memphis Police Department strictly prohibits the use of personal devices while on patrol duty.Newly released documents showed that officer Demetrius Haley, however, admitted to using his cell phone to take...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO