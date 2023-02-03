Read full article on original website
Related
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Biden booed during State of the Union for claiming GOP wants to cut Social Security, Medicare
President Biden faced with significant backlash from Republicans after he claimed they want to "sunset" entitlements like Social Security and Medicare.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden took out $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid Hunter probe, classified docs scandal
President Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against his Delaware beach house as his son, Hunter, is under investigation and amid his own confidential document fiasco.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a bombshell new report from the WSJ that exposes a blatant duel system of justice President Biden's DOJ.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
McCarthy spars with CBS host on election denial hypocrisy: 'Why don't you also hold Democrats' accountable
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparred with CBS host Margaret Brennen on Sunday for attacking Republicans on deny election results while ignoring Democrats for doing the same.
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0