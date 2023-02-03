Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development
TheOrdinals protocol has triggered a revival of interest in bitcoin (BTC) development and has led to an increase in average block size as more users join the network, research firm FSInsight said in a report Friday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, according to a Monday press release. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its...
CoinDesk
DCG Is Selling Holdings in Several Grayscale Trusts: Financial Times
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has started selling holdings in several investment vehicles run by its subsidiary and digital assets manager Grayscale at a steep discount, according to a Financial Timesreport citing U.S. securities filings.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, US Bitcoin Corp. Announce Merger
Bitcoin mining firms Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and U.S. Bitcoin Corp. (USBTC) agreed to merge, forming a company with access to about 825 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity. The two firms will be wholly...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Fed chair Jay Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in Yen.
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
‘Disinflation’ Trends Will Soon ‘Hit a Brick Wall’: Oanda’s Edward Moya
How long the labor market's better-than-expected recovery lasts could have an impact on how quickly inflation falls, Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" Monday. "These...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its bankrupt Genesis subsidiaries reached an in-principle agreement on terms of a restructuring plan with a group of the firm's main creditors, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K as Investors Weigh Their Next Steps
Bitcoin dipped for afifth consecutive day Monday before regaining ground later in the day to trade near $23,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently down about a half a percentage point over...
CoinDesk
Independent FTX Examiner Could Cost Crypto Exchange $100M, Court Told
Bankruptcy court Judge John Dorsey declined to rule definitively on whether to appoint an independent examiner into the FTX bankruptcy case. The U.S. government argued that statute called for the judge to demand such an examination while FTX said a probe would represent a costly duplication.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers
Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors' surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
CoinDesk
UK Banks Blocking Crypto Access Given Fraud, Volatility, Lawmakers Told
Bank bosses in the U.K. are blocking customers' access to cryptoassets due to concerns over fraud and volatility, lawmakers were told today. Social media and technology platforms were cited as a significant source...
CoinDesk
The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation
This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling
Crypto friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action suit for its involvement in the operations of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the...
CoinDesk
Dubai Mandates Licensing for Crypto Companies as It Sets Out Regulatory Requirements
Crypto firms must obtain authorization and relevant licenses to operate in Dubai, the jurisdiction's new virtual asset rulebooks say. The extensive rules published Tuesday detail requirements for companies from cyber security norms to compliance...
CoinDesk
Italy Setting Up Crypto Environment That Meets EU's New Laws, Central Bank Governor Says
Italian regulators have begun setting up a supervisory environment anticipating European Union laws for regulating crypto, central bank Governor Ignazio Visco saidin a speech on Saturday. Visco spoke of the importance of regulating crypto,...
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
