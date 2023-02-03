Albany, N.Y. — Since they were enacted three years ago, bail reform laws have become a focal point in the conversation of public safety. "When we talk about public safety, for some reason right now, we always go to bail reform, and I don't know why," said Alice Green, executive director of The Center for Law and Justice in Albany. "For me it's always been a constitutional issue, everybody should have the protection of the Constitution. You are assumed innocent until proven guilty."

