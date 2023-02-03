CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO