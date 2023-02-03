ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy