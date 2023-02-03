ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

foxsanantonio.com

Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses

SAN ANTONIO - A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
foxsanantonio.com

Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage

One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney, dies

A potent Democratic machine used to dominate Texas politics. But Harry Whittington was among those who helped change that, methodically aggrandizing the state’s Republican Party as it rose to power in the last century. Whittington, an old-school Austin attorney and GOP heavyweight, died early Saturday morning after a short...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
TEXAS STATE

