Controversial Appointment: DeSantis Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
foxsanantonio.com
Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses
SAN ANTONIO - A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
foxsanantonio.com
FBI, state police announce new efforts in search for woman missing since 2011
WYSOX, Pa. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and West Virginia have announced a new initiative in the search for a woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a decade. Maria Nina Miller was last seen at her place of employment at the Dandy Mini Mart...
foxsanantonio.com
Push continues to fight to prevent mass shootings, with families from Uvalde tragedy
UVALDE, Texas - Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez announced more legislation, he hopes will prevent another mass shooting. The senator is asking for $2 billion for mental health care funding and another $2 billion for school hardening measures, for example, doors, bullet proof glass, fencing. He also wants to establish a...
foxsanantonio.com
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
foxsanantonio.com
Navy ships, divers off Carolina coast expect 'relatively short' balloon debris recovery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ships working to recover debris from the balloon suspected of spying for China officials should only be in the water for "a relatively short time," according to two top officials. A senior defense and senior military official said the ships are out there after...
foxsanantonio.com
Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
foxsanantonio.com
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney, dies
A potent Democratic machine used to dominate Texas politics. But Harry Whittington was among those who helped change that, methodically aggrandizing the state’s Republican Party as it rose to power in the last century. Whittington, an old-school Austin attorney and GOP heavyweight, died early Saturday morning after a short...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
