California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor

California Fish Grill — an eatery by Victor Topete boasting strictly responsibly-sourced seafood — will soon open at The Elinor , 4531 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 .

The Elinor also serves as home to a Mendocino Farms outpost, and will soon house Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream as well as a currently-unnamed pizza place.

Topete’s California Fish Grill serves appetizers; grilled specialties, like salmon and chicken breast; California bowls; classics, like fish & chips and fried catfish; signature salads; taco combos; sandwiches; and plant-based items, like faux fish and shrimp.

