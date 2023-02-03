NEVER MISSES A CHANCE! Piers Morgan Brought the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Question in His Conversation With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.

1 DAY AGO