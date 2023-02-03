New Berlin and Auburn were both 5-0 in the conference going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Pretzel Dome. The Pretzels jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back as they picked up the 55-22 running clock win over the Trojans. Lucas Bixby led New Berlin with 18 points; Auburn’s Carter Hunley, Jackson Kern, and Clayton Kessler each tied for the lead with four points.

AUBURN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO