Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Auburn Visits New Berlin As Final Two Sangamo Unbeaten Teams
Auburn knocked off New Berlin in the Sangamon County Tourney semifinals. On Tuesday, the Trojans travel to the Pretzel Dome to take on the Pretzels again, this time as both teams enter undefeated in Sangamo conference play.
channel1450.com
Sangamo Championship: Undefeated PORTA vs Pleasant Plains For A Conference Crown
The PORTA Bluejays are undefeated this season and (obviously) perfect in Sangamo conference play. The Bluejays will travel to Pleasant Plains to take on the Cardinals, who are also still undefeated in Sangamo conference play. The JV contest starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant Plains High School, with the varsity contest to follow.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Pick Up Statement Win At Home Over Auburn
New Berlin and Auburn were both 5-0 in the conference going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Pretzel Dome. The Pretzels jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back as they picked up the 55-22 running clock win over the Trojans. Lucas Bixby led New Berlin with 18 points; Auburn’s Carter Hunley, Jackson Kern, and Clayton Kessler each tied for the lead with four points.
channel1450.com
Lincoln Rolls to 29-0 with Apollo Win Over Taylorville
The Lincoln Railers are now 29-0 on the season after a 76-47 win over Taylorville. Kloe Froebe led the team with 29 points and passed 800 points in a single season. She is three points from tying Steph Reichle (1998-99) who currently holds the Lincoln single season scoring record with 807 points. The Railers travel to Mahomet Seymour to finish the regular season on Thursday.
channel1450.com
Rockets Claim CS8 Title in Nightcap Win Over Spartans
The Rochester girls had a chance to win the CS8 title outright if they could get past Southeast at home on Tuesday, and they did just that. The Rockets beat the Spartans 52-40 and claimed the CS8 title in the process.
channel1450.com
Lady Jays Remain Unbeaten With Senior Night Win Over Athens
PORTA remains undefeated as they beat Athens 42-29 on Monday night despite Addie Stadsholt finishing the night with a game high 16 points. PORTA heads to Pleasant Plains on Wednesday to close the regular season; Athens hosts Olympia on Thursday.
channel1450.com
LLCC: Women’s Basketball Team Lose A Close Contest Against Danville Area
Turnovers were the downfall for the Lincoln Land women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon. Danville Area forced 39 of them which led to a 64-58 Logger loss. Statistically, Lincoln Land held a 41-24 rebound advantage and shot 45% to Danville’s 36%. Unfortunately for Lincoln Land, giving up 35 points off turnovers was too much to overcome.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: Jan. 30 – Feb. 4
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Alex Hamrick (Glenwood Wrestling) A...
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
swineweb.com
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Comments / 0