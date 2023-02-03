Read full article on original website
Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute ResolutionJot BeatDecatur, IL
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Lincoln Rolls to 29-0 with Apollo Win Over Taylorville
The Lincoln Railers are now 29-0 on the season after a 76-47 win over Taylorville. Kloe Froebe led the team with 29 points and passed 800 points in a single season. She is three points from tying Steph Reichle (1998-99) who currently holds the Lincoln single season scoring record with 807 points. The Railers travel to Mahomet Seymour to finish the regular season on Thursday.
The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship
For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: Jan. 30 – Feb. 4
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Alex Hamrick (Glenwood Wrestling) A...
Pretzels Pick Up Statement Win At Home Over Auburn
New Berlin and Auburn were both 5-0 in the conference going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Pretzel Dome. The Pretzels jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back as they picked up the 55-22 running clock win over the Trojans. Lucas Bixby led New Berlin with 18 points; Auburn’s Carter Hunley, Jackson Kern, and Clayton Kessler each tied for the lead with four points.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
Sangamo Championship: Undefeated PORTA vs Pleasant Plains For A Conference Crown
The PORTA Bluejays are undefeated this season and (obviously) perfect in Sangamo conference play. The Bluejays will travel to Pleasant Plains to take on the Cardinals, who are also still undefeated in Sangamo conference play. The JV contest starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant Plains High School, with the varsity contest to follow.
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
Auburn Visits New Berlin As Final Two Sangamo Unbeaten Teams
Auburn knocked off New Berlin in the Sangamon County Tourney semifinals. On Tuesday, the Trojans travel to the Pretzel Dome to take on the Pretzels again, this time as both teams enter undefeated in Sangamo conference play.
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
Rockets Claim CS8 Title in Nightcap Win Over Spartans
The Rochester girls had a chance to win the CS8 title outright if they could get past Southeast at home on Tuesday, and they did just that. The Rockets beat the Spartans 52-40 and claimed the CS8 title in the process.
LLCC: Women’s Basketball Team Lose A Close Contest Against Danville Area
Turnovers were the downfall for the Lincoln Land women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon. Danville Area forced 39 of them which led to a 64-58 Logger loss. Statistically, Lincoln Land held a 41-24 rebound advantage and shot 45% to Danville’s 36%. Unfortunately for Lincoln Land, giving up 35 points off turnovers was too much to overcome.
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal
The highly anticipated Night In A Car event for 2023 took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout, bringing together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
