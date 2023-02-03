ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Three elk killed as large herd moves across freeway again near Parley’s Canyon

By Kayla Baggerly
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhuWe_0kbqXyFz00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A herd of elk near the I-80 and I-215 interchange was on the move again this morning. Three more elk were hit by vehicles on the freeway, prompting Utah Highway Patrol to remind drivers to watch out for them when traveling in that area.

“Our big concern is traffic going through here at freeway speed, so we try to get them to slow down when the herd moves toward the road. Then, when we can get the resources in place, we have to shut down the freeway and then we can get them to cross,” said UHP Trooper Fred Vincent.

This short clip shows the herd of elk strolling on I-215 this morning:

Out of the three elk hit Friday morning, two of them died. Another broke its leg and had to be euthanized. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says all the snow is bringing them down lower than usual as they are looking for food.

“It’s been several years since we’ve seen the elk down this low, but I think it’s all due to the dry winters so they stayed up in the mountains,” said Vincent.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Multiple elk were killed in the same area on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when they were crossing the I-80/I-215 interchange. Two of the elk were hit and killed prior to the closure, and two others were injured and forced to be euthanized as a result.

The elk that were euthanized will reportedly be donated to the Game Meat Donation program , so the meat won’t go to waste.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DD2RN_0kbqXyFz00
    This vehicle was damaged severely after hitting an elk. Courtesy of UHP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6olq_0kbqXyFz00
    This vehicle was damaged severely after hitting an elk. Courtesy of UHP

The first elk sighting in the area happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, when they congregated right next to Interstate 80 and later ran across Foothill Drive.

Heidi Taylor, who frequently walks around Parley’s Canyon, says she always enjoys seeing elk but worries about them getting so close to people and the roads.

“It’s actually awesome. I love running into them but I worry about them going down there on the freeway,” she said.

Vincent said they could be sticking around for a while, and are asking Utahns to be mindful while they’re on these roads.

“They’re not gonna go anywhere till the weather gets better,” Vincent said.

UHP said to slow down and look ahead when you drive to avoid hitting any elk, but if you happen to get in an accident, pull over somewhere safe if possible and call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

High Pressure in control for our Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure builds today and will allow for dry and quiet conditions for most of the day. You can expect clearer skies with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and daytime highs will be just a touch warmer than where we were yesterday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two

e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history

(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Thousands of dead birds are washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of dead birds are washing up on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Wildlife experts say it’s all very normal. John Luft, program manager of the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program, said millions of birds migrate to Utah every winter. Between 10,000 to 20,000 of these birds die and end up in the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy