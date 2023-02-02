Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses
Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
davidsonlocal.com
Davidson County and City of Lexington amend Sewer Agreement
At the February 2, 2023 meeting of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, the Board voted unanimously to amend its 2018 Sewer Agreement with the City of Lexington. The amended agreement includes a one-time payment of $5-million to the City of Lexington by Davidson County in exchange for an additional 500,000 gallons per day of wastewater sewer capacity. This additional wastewater capacity is vital for economic growth within both Davidson County and the City of Lexington.
chapelboro.com
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
triad-city-beat.com
How Guilford County residents feel about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
randolphhub.com
Tourism board supports proposed Asheboro greenway
ASHEBORO — A proposed North Asheboro Greenway has received the support of the Randolph County Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors. On Jan. 25, the board voted unanimously to send a letter to the North Carolina Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division in Raleigh, showing support of the City of Asheboro’s application for a paved trails and sidewalk feasibility study grant.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
chathamjournal.com
Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501
Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
wschronicle.com
What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
rhinotimes.com
County Spends $6.7 Million To Make The Rain Go Away In Its Buildings
Over the years, the buildings owned by Guilford County government have had more than their fair share of problems with leaky roofs, flooding and water damage. That’s the main reason the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted, on Friday, Feb. 3, to approve a massive waterproofing plan meant to address some long-standing water problems that have plagued a number of county buildings and other structures.
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
wfdd.org
Two-thirds of Winston Weaver fire relief money went undistributed by the city, raising questions about outreach
Two-thirds of the city funding set aside to ease the financial burdens of the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire was never distributed to residents. An update provided Wednesday at a community meeting marking the one-year anniversary of the fire raised questions about outreach efforts. In the weeks after the crisis,...
alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday in Trinity. State highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. The crash happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Highway patrol said one vehicle was involved in...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
alamancenews.com
More than 600 property tax valuation appeals filed in first week
Alamance County’s tax office has been ground zero for a veritable popular revolt since area residents began to receive the results of the county’s latest property revaluation last week. But the consternation over this mass reassessment, which has lifted the county’s tax values nearly 80 percent from their...
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
