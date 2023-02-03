ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, OR

U.S. 26 closed at Mile Point 41 due to crash

By Oregon Department of Transportation
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

U.S. 26 may be closed for several hours and possibly into rush hour at Mile Point 41, about 10 miles west of Banks, due to a crash. Please expect a detour and delay, and drive with caution and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

