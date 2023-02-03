U.S. 26 closed at Mile Point 41 due to crash

U.S. 26 may be closed for several hours and possibly into rush hour at Mile Point 41, about 10 miles west of Banks, due to a crash. Please expect a detour and delay, and drive with caution and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
The Washington State Transportation Commission has voted to propose a pay-by-mile system, referred to as a "Road Usage Charge," to fund road projects. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile driven on publicly-funded roads.
The driver of the tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike that smashed into a limo bus in the early morning of June 7, 2014, seriously injuring Tracy Morgan and killing a fellow comedian, hadn’t slept in 28 hours. The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the crash on driver fatigue...
A flight crew has walked away with only minor injuries after a Boeing 737 crashed in Australia on Monday, with one aviation analyst calling it “simply amazing”.The emergency services aircraft had been tackling wildfires in Fitzgerald River National Park, outside Perth, when it was downed in the area.Flight N619SW, operated by aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, had taken off from Busselton Airport at 3.32pm local time, with the crash occuring less than an hour later, at around 4.15pm.The reason for the crash is unclear at present.In a statement, Coulson Aviation said both pilots had “walked away from the accident” before...
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
The Colorado State Patrol has cited two drivers for two crashes that shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Monday. The Colorado State Patrol said there were two separate crashes, with the first one coming in at 11:15 a.m. involving a single tractor-trailer that rolled from mile marker 124 traveling westbound.There were no injuries to the 28-year-old male driver from New Jersey. State troopers said the crash was weather-related and they were investigating whether he was traveling too fast for the conditions. Diesel fuel spilled from the truck and hazmat crews were called in. That driver was cited for careless driving. As traffic started to back up from that crash, two semis and two passenger vehicles collided. State troopers said those vehicles were traveling too fast for the conditions. There were minor injuries to the occupants of one of the passenger vehicles. The at-fault driver of that crash was cited for careless driving. The crashes closed either both or one direction of I-70 for more than 12 hours.
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday. In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
The concept of "15-minute cities" or "smart cities" has recently gained significant online attention. However, it has also sparked controversies with critics claiming that these cities would lead to increased isolation, impose fines for crossing neighborhood boundaries, compromise privacy through surveillance, and trap citizens in a prison-like environment.
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
A PILOT lost control of a plane and crashed while trying to land in heavy winds at a major UK airport. The Challenger 604 aircraft was left "severely damaged" after also suffering a runway excursion with the left wing tip hitting the grass. The Challenger 604 jet can accommodate up...
AUBURN — One person is dead after a major Saturday afternoon crash.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that at roughly 12:17 p.m., they were notified of a collision involving a Dodge truck.The truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 at New Castle Road and, for unknown reasons, crashed into a bus. The impact caused the truck to crash into the center divider, which eventually flipped over and hit four other vehicles traveling westbound on I-80.Unfortunately, the Dodge truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.At this time, the identity of the driver is not known.
A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green …. A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning,...
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published at 4:58 p.m. ET]. The "controlled release" of hazardous materials at a train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, has begun, according to an official with Norfolk Southern. At around 4:38 p.m., a boom was heard and a large plume of black smoke could...
Residents of the Ohio village of East Palestine remain unable to return home after a controlled release Monday of a toxic chemical from cars that were part of a train derailment three days ago, Mayor Trent Conaway said during an evening news conference.
Comments / 0