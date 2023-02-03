ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Editorial: Park City will rise again

If you spend much time in St. Louis, and get out and socialize a bit, sooner or later you’ll get hit with what St. Louisans call The Question: “Where’d you go to high school?”. The answer is meant to do several things: differentiate “real” St. Louisians from...
About Dakota Pacific: An open letter to Summit County Council, from Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City

Dear Council members: We hope you are having a good start to 2023, and we appreciate your time and service to the community. As you know, Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City (FRD) is a fully volunteer nonprofit organization, with a charter to inform, educate, and support responsible development and affordable housing in Summit County and greater Park City. While we understand some people may disagree with some of our positions, our aim is to reach out, align, and unite community sentiment related to development applications, especially those that will alter the fabric of our community.
Way We Were: The mines still among us

The Park City mining industry had its beginnings in the early 1870s with the development of the Flagstaff, McHenry, and Ontario mines, plus numerous other mining claims. During the next 110 years, the local mining industry would create mining features and structures all over the mountains, canyons and, flats around Park City. These included shafts, tunnel portals, roads, waste rock dumps, and many buildings, ore bins, and other structures.
Summit County Council nixes ‘a-peel’ of Kamas Valley cidery

An East Side couple hoping to construct a cidery on their property in Marion will be permitted to continue the project after the County Courthouse ruled against neighbors opposing the work. The appellants, Lauren and Michael Halcik and Guy and Melissa Peterson, last week argued the proposed distillery and microbrewery...
Letters, Feb. 4-7: Geniuses at UDOT at it again

Fresh off a push to allow more cars to enter Park City through Kimball Junction, the brain geniuses at UDOT are at it again, but this time with S.R. 248 as it enters Park City from U.S. 40. The harebrained schemes cooked up by UDOT to “alleviate” traffic in this corridor, like a tunnel, will do no such thing because increasing road capacity for cars will only result in one thing: more cars.
Young readers can take flight with ‘Olé’s Dark Sky Journey’

Utah has the world’s most certified International Dark Sky Parks, so children’s book author and Park City resident Melissa Marsted wanted to showcase as many as possible in her new book “Ole’s Dark Sky Journey.”. In doing so, Marsted created the character Olé, a Mexican Spotted...
Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’

The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation. The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.
