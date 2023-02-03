ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Don Your Scuba Gear and Help Clean a Famous Catalina Harbor

ETHEREAL AVALON HARBOR... is a place that seems to have emerged, fully formed, from some perfect daydream. Just glance at any postcard or picture and you'll see the deep blue ocean waters lapping at the edge of Catalina Island in a way that doesn't quite seem real. The sky is a pinky-peach or an electric azure, depending on the time of day. And all of those picturesque boats? They're so painterly, with the iconic Casino Building adding a grand touch to the background. But what a postcard or photograph depicting this stunner of a spot will likely not show? A scuba diver in Avalon Harbor. It's true that there are other gorgeous plunges that a scuba enthusiast can take around the island, but the much-photographed harbor doesn't allow it... except for one day a year. And that day? It will be Feb. 25 in 2023, which is when the Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup returns to de-litter the briny blue.
NBC Los Angeles

Man Steals Car With Baby Still Inside From Van Nuys Starbucks

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Van Nuys and taking off with a baby still inside the vehicle. The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around half an hour later, NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured police officers holding the 1-year-old child, who was found near Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA

