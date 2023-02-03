ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.

