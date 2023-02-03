Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
brproud.com
Police arrest five juveniles after three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — After three teens were shot and one was killed at a Bogalusa home in December, police have arrested five people believed to have been involved in the incident. On Tuesday (Feb. 7), nearly two months after 15-year-old Ronnie “King” Taylor was fatally shot at a...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish sheriff, school board ordered to answer lawsuit claims
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested late last year after she sent a listening device to school on her daughter's wheelchair has sued the school district and the Livingston Parish sheriff, claiming violations of her rights, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and negligence by the defendants. Amanda Carter...
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
brproud.com
St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says
ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Community and law enforcement leaders in Donaldsonville are meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss ongoing crime issues. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there were 32 shootings in 2022. Six people were killed and only four of the cases were solved.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
brproud.com
Police chase in school bus leads to crash at North Shore school, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Florida woman is in custody after detectives say a bizarre incident involving a blowtorch and a school bus led to a police chase and crash on the North Shore Tuesday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 6 a.m., deputies responded...
NOLA.com
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
brproud.com
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
brproud.com
Investigation continues after horse collapses, dies near Southern University Law Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A horse collapsed and died near the Southern University Law Center on Monday. As of 9 p.m., university officials and other authorities were still investigating the incident. A university spokesperson confirmed that the horse did not belong to any of SU’s campuses. According...
Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned. On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
Comments / 3