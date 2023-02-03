ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

WAFB

LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says

ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
SAINT AMANT, LA
NOLA.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned.  On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

