NBC Los Angeles
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce
Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
