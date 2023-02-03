ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Freezing Rain Moves In, Slippery Conditions Possible in Parts of CT Tonight

Our meteorologists are tracking freezing rain passing through the state tonight, which could cause slippery road conditions in some areas. Freezing rain is moving through in the hills. Some sleet is possible. With temps hovering near or below freezing, the roads could become slippery. The day started sunny, but the...
NBC Connecticut

CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses

How soon should a power company respond to a critical “power lines down” incident?. It’s a question NBC Connecticut Investigates asked lawmakers after our piece on what’s known as a “Priority One” call. Leading legislators on the state’s energy and technology committee had differing...
NORFOLK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Burst Pipes an Issue Across Connecticut From Winter Cold Snap

While the extreme cold is now subsiding, the effects of that weather remain putting a strain on homes and other buildings across the state. In some cases, pipes burst which shut down places like a supermarket in Enfield. Customers surprised and confused, being met with this sign at the Big...
ENFIELD, CT
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WTNH

As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?

(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
GRANVILLE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around the State

Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT

Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3

Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE

