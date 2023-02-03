Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Rain Could Transition to Snow, Sleet in Parts of the State Tonight
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain that could change over to, or mix with, snow and sleet tonight. The sun will fade behind clouds during the day Tuesday. A bit of light rain is expected after sunset. The rain could mix with or change over to snow and sleet...
NBC Connecticut
Freezing Rain Moves In, Slippery Conditions Possible in Parts of CT Tonight
Our meteorologists are tracking freezing rain passing through the state tonight, which could cause slippery road conditions in some areas. Freezing rain is moving through in the hills. Some sleet is possible. With temps hovering near or below freezing, the roads could become slippery. The day started sunny, but the...
NBC Connecticut
CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses
How soon should a power company respond to a critical “power lines down” incident?. It’s a question NBC Connecticut Investigates asked lawmakers after our piece on what’s known as a “Priority One” call. Leading legislators on the state’s energy and technology committee had differing...
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipes an Issue Across Connecticut From Winter Cold Snap
While the extreme cold is now subsiding, the effects of that weather remain putting a strain on homes and other buildings across the state. In some cases, pipes burst which shut down places like a supermarket in Enfield. Customers surprised and confused, being met with this sign at the Big...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?
(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday nigh…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
Eyewitness News
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts. Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road. Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.
NBC Connecticut
Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around the State
Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Liquor stores, supermarkets battling over allowing wine in grocery stores
(WTNH) – There is a proposal in the state legislature to allow grocery stores and supermarkets to sell wine. The liquor stores don’t want this to happen, but the supermarkets do. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Mount Vernon woman was only surviving passenger of high-speed crash: ‘She’s a miracle’
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded not guilty after two people died in a car crash in 2021 while he was behind the wheel, according to prosecutors. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced charges against Anthony Rose. He was allegedly driving without a license and with his headlights […]
Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT
Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3
Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
