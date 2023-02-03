Read full article on original website
Stacy S. Mabine
MURFREESBORO – A memorial service for Stacy S. Mabine, 49, of Murfreesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Second Baptist Creeksville, Murfreesboro. Hertford County Undertakers, Winton, is handling the arrangements. About Cal Bryant. Cal Bryant, a 40-year veteran of the newspaper industry, serves...
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
Fun Facts about Ahoskie
In this space during the month of February, the Ahoskie Woman’s Club is presenting “Fun Facts about Ahoskie” or “Do you remember when?” depending on your age. You may or may not know this trivia, but it may come in handy when the Club hosts a Trivia Game at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the Ahoskie Visitor’s Center Museum, located at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Street. The game is open to the public and the winner will receive a prize.
Northampton School Board approves land purchase contract
JACKSON – After crossing the hurdles of selecting a location and securing funding from the county commissioners, the Northampton County Board of Education recently approved entering into a land purchase contract. The parcels included in the contract are intended to be the site for a new, centrally-located high school.
George R. Bowen
COLERAIN – George Ruben Bowen, age 87, passed away on February 1, 2023 at his home after a long illness with cancer and dementia. Mr. Bowen was born on February 22, 1935 to Lloyd Irvin and Lucy Holder Bowen in Windsor, NC. He was the third youngest of eight siblings. George was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a former member of the Trap Volunteer Fire Department.
Gates Co. Commissioners hire interim manager
GATESVILLE – While Gates County officials search for a new manager, the position will be filled in the interim by an individual with vast experience in local government. After spending nearly 90 minutes in closed session to discuss personnel during a special called meeting here Jan. 31, the Gates County Board of Commissioners emerged in open session to approve the hiring of Scott Sauer as county’s interim manager.
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
DAQ approves modified permit for Enviva Ahoskie
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a modified air quality permit to Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant. The Title V permit renewal requires the wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hertford County to install new air pollution control devices that will substantially reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). This equipment includes a regenerative thermal oxidizer and a regenerative catalytic/thermal oxidizer.
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
Man killed at Rocky Mount motel
A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina
Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
Opaque NC review process delays video release in police shooting
Media outlets and others seeking police videos will face a more arduous court process to make those videos public under a North Carolina Court of Appeals opinion released Tuesday. The court’s decision stems from a long-running lawsuit involving WRAL News and other media outlets seeking video from the death of...
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Bethel police...
