Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO