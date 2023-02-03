Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fun Facts about Ahoskie
In this space during the month of February, the Ahoskie Woman’s Club is presenting “Fun Facts about Ahoskie” or “Do you remember when?” depending on your age. You may or may not know this trivia, but it may come in handy when the Club hosts a Trivia Game at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the Ahoskie Visitor’s Center Museum, located at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Street. The game is open to the public and the winner will receive a prize.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time
Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Stacy S. Mabine
MURFREESBORO – A memorial service for Stacy S. Mabine, 49, of Murfreesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Second Baptist Creeksville, Murfreesboro. Hertford County Undertakers, Winton, is handling the arrangements. About Cal Bryant. Cal Bryant, a 40-year veteran of the newspaper industry, serves...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
DAQ approves modified permit for Enviva Ahoskie
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a modified air quality permit to Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant. The Title V permit renewal requires the wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hertford County to install new air pollution control devices that will substantially reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). This equipment includes a regenerative thermal oxidizer and a regenerative catalytic/thermal oxidizer.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton School Board approves land purchase contract
JACKSON – After crossing the hurdles of selecting a location and securing funding from the county commissioners, the Northampton County Board of Education recently approved entering into a land purchase contract. The parcels included in the contract are intended to be the site for a new, centrally-located high school.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Gates Co. Commissioners hire interim manager
GATESVILLE – While Gates County officials search for a new manager, the position will be filled in the interim by an individual with vast experience in local government. After spending nearly 90 minutes in closed session to discuss personnel during a special called meeting here Jan. 31, the Gates County Board of Commissioners emerged in open session to approve the hiring of Scott Sauer as county’s interim manager.
WITN
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in one Eastern Carolina city landed police more than 50 pounds of pot and the arrest of two Michigan men. Roanoke Rapids police say on Friday they found black duffel bags in the rear of a rental vehicle that contained vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina
Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
wcti12.com
Greenville man arrested after early morning burglary attempt
A Greenville man was arrested early Saturday morning after a burglary attempt. Per the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, at 3:54 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located on Joseph Place in Greenville to a reported first-degree burglary.
