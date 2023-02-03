Read full article on original website
Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 30s to start, and that’s pretty much where they’ll stay. That will make for a mild day. And skies will be partly sunny by afternoon. A low pressure area will move in and we could have freezing rain Thursday...
Breezy with rain late in the day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly but will end up well above freezing. Temperatures started in the single digits and teens above zero. Highs will be around 40. The day starts with sunshine but clouds up toward afternoon. We expect rain, snow, and possible mixed precipitation by...
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head
OWLS HEAD, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born in Malone, NY, on August 30, 1932, to the late Meldon and Beatrice (Coolidge) Cook. He retired from the Bellmont Highway Department in Owls Head, NY in 1994. He enjoyed riding around in the Rhino, visiting, and puzzle books.
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.
Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 1, 1961, in Watertown NY, a son of Jeffrey and Dorothy Fleming Turner. He graduated from Watertown High School, being voted Class Partier of the Class of 1980.
Black River Valley Concert Series
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year-and-a-half after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The building was...
Wax on snow, a wintertime sweet treat
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - North country natives have likely heard of or tried wax on snow, but for anyone who hasn’t, we head over to Moser’s Maple in Croghan. “Today we’re going to talk about wax on snow,” owner Jake Moser said, “or jack wax, is another name for it. Jack wax is probably one of the earliest forms of candy, like a lot of kids are introduced to, especially if you’re part of a maple family.”
Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, passed away at home in Clayton, NY on February 4, 2023, after a full and adventurous life. Her son William was by her side. She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1929, to Florence Estelle (Dixon)...
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Air Brake is adding new assembly jobs to its Watertown headquarters. The company, which manufactures train control systems for the railroad industry, made the announcement Tuesday. NYAB currently employs approximately 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility. The latest action adds up to 20...
Company looks to develop hydropower, recreation on Sewall’s Island
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new proposal from a renewable energy company out of New Jersey looks to develop hydropower and bring new recreational opportunities to Watertown. LinkPast Solutions has submitted an application to the federal government looking to study the feasibility of Sewall’s Island. The Black River...
Howard Jerome “Howie” Jock, “Sakohawitha”, Bear Clan, 55, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Howard Jerome “Howie” Jock, “Sakohawitha”, Bear Clan, 55, of 2 James Thompson Road, Akwesasne, Ontario passed away surrounded by his family on February 4, 2023 after a brief illness. Howie was born on February 20, 1967, the son of the late Ann (Chubb)...
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
Parishville Fire Dept. sent to house fire 3 separate times to control blaze
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Parishville, Fire Chief Ed Cool says their department was dispatched to a home on Allens Falls Road for a working fire. Cool says no one was home at the time and the homeowner was in the process of making repairs. After containing the blaze,...
