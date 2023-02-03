Warren County Health Services is giving out free air purifiers to daycares and preschools. The county handed out 200 room air purifiers to school districts last year. Federal funding will now allow the county to help organizations that work with children. Eligible, licensed organizations can order one purifier for each room they use for daycare, camp or pre-school. Equipment will be made available this spring.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO