Ballston Spa, NY

The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized

Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
ALBANY, NY
Last day for Weinermobile at Lake George

Who’s hungry for hot dogs? How about a 27-footer?. Sunday is the last day the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be at the Lake George Winter Festival. The festival is from 12 until 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Man in East Greenbush accused of taking videos up women’s skirts

A man is accused of taking upskirt videos of women shoppers in East Greenbush. It happened last September at Hannaford and Peter Harris Clothes in East Greenbush, police said. Freddie Young Jr. took videos of six women by either placing a phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room door, police said.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Capital Region Spring Home Show at Albany Capital Center

The Capital Region Spring Home Show is taking over the Albany Capital Center Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Several contractors will all be under one roof, allowing attendees the unique opportunity to compare prices and services offered before choosing who to hire. There will also be home improvement exhibits and product demonstrations.
ALBANY, NY
Abandoned cat in Albany gets new home

A cat abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat, named Newt, was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street. Newt was rescued and placed in the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, who helped the animal get adopted.
ALBANY, NY
Cold weather makes Albany fire challenging to put out

Firefighters in Albany quickly put out a fire on South Main Avenue, Monday evening. The fire was in a first-floor apartment in the multi-family home. However, firefighters dealt with some challenges along the way. “The unique structure and obviously the cold weather always plays a part in our response because...
ALBANY, NY
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire

Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
ALBANY, NY
Doggie paddles for veterans journey concludes

A local U.S veteran’s long trip came to an end this weekend. New York Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas went on a 4,000-mile journey to raise awareness and money for service dogs for veterans. His journey started September 24th, by kayaking from the Oktoberfest in Glenville down to Key West,...
GLENVILLE, NY
Homeless shelters open as Albany declares Code Blue

Another Code Blue is in effect in Albany through Wednesday. It’s being issued as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, including wind chill. People in need in Albany County have multiple shelters open for warmth and safety:. Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street. The...
ALBANY, NY
Coach Carm Parm introduced at Cardona’s Market

You can now take a bite out of Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello. Tuesday, Cardona’s Market in Latham introduced the “Coach Carm Parm”. It layers house-made chicken cutlets, breaded and fried eggplant slices, parmigiana, mozzarella and Cardona’s famous marinara sauce. Coach Maciariello indulged in...
LATHAM, NY
Free air purifiers being given to Warren County daycares, preschools

Warren County Health Services is giving out free air purifiers to daycares and preschools. The county handed out 200 room air purifiers to school districts last year. Federal funding will now allow the county to help organizations that work with children. Eligible, licensed organizations can order one purifier for each room they use for daycare, camp or pre-school. Equipment will be made available this spring.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
2nd Fire in Troy in less than 24 hours

Around 2 a.m. this morning fire fighters were dispatched to a building on the 3000 block of 6th Ave. This is the second fire in less than 24 hours and the third fire in less than a week. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire was venting out of...
TROY, NY
Pair caught in Cohoes charged with Halfmoon shoplifting

Two men are accused of shoplifting and having drugs on them. Police tell us 26-year-old Dylan Donaldson and 37-year-old Jack Frazier were in a car in Cohoes that was connected to shoplifting at the Walmart in Halfmoon. Police say they found glass smoking devices that had drug residue. The two...
COHOES, NY
Troy firefighter recovering after fall

A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
TROY, NY
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
Person treated for smoke inhalation after Troy fire

One person was taken to Samaritan Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in Troy. It started Monday morning at an apartment at 232 Fifth Ave. Sadly, the fire chief said he believes a dog passed away. The cause is under investigation.
TROY, NY
Police search for missing Cohoes woman since January

Police in Cohoes need your help finding a missing woman. Sadie Kopyc, 36, was last seen on Jan. 20. She may be in Albany or New York City, investigators said. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with...
COHOES, NY
Albany welcomes 17 new firefighters

Monday the Albany Fire Department got a little bit bigger. 17 new members were sworn in. This comes the same day Albany County executive Dan McCoy introduced legislation that would give firefighters and EMS workers a 10 percent property tax exemption. Monday’s ceremony brings the department up to full staff,...
ALBANY, NY

