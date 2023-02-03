ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor officials investigate disturbance, 27-year-old found dead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Police investigated the sound of a woman screaming while patrolling the area of 384 Marshall Street on Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. When officers located the source of the screaming, they found 27-year-old Benton Harbor resident Denell Newson dead inside of...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

60K+
Followers
62K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy