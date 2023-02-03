Read full article on original website
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.
Deputies: woman found at Allendale apartments with head injury
However, deputies say, before they got on scene, they were hearing reports of a possible stabbing, as well as a possible seizure.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland
Crews were spotted putting out flames early Tuesday morning. The Dutch Village had another barn fire in June 2022.
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
Benton Harbor officials investigate disturbance, 27-year-old found dead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Police investigated the sound of a woman screaming while patrolling the area of 384 Marshall Street on Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. When officers located the source of the screaming, they found 27-year-old Benton Harbor resident Denell Newson dead inside of...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
3 men, 1 teen charged for smoke shop burglary in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Four suspects have been charged for their alleged roles in a burglary this week at an area smoke shop. Malik Vander, Benjamin Orlando Clark III, both 19, and Saivon Mitchell, 18, appeared for arraignment Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Ottawa County’s 58th District Court. The...
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.
Michigan Avenue losing vehicle lanes, adding bike lane in upcoming project
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bike lane will be established on Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo as vehicle lanes are removed and the remaining car lanes are narrowed, in work scheduled to be completed this summer. The city of Kalamazoo is planning to add a bike lane, protected by a row...
