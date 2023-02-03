ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

McKee, Pryor speak on affordable housing in Olneyville neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The McKee administration says Rhode Island is making housing a priority for everyone, whether they're living on the cold or trying to buy a home that's affordable. Stefan Pryor, a longtime state administrator, is taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: running the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
More than 85 vegan vendors featured in RI VegFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On this week's Cheap Eats, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye looks at a special Rhode Island food festival. The third annual RI VegFest featured all things vegan, including food, businesses, and beverages. The two-day event took place at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Organizers said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Smiley announces 3 final candidates for Providence police chief

(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday his three finalists for the city’s chief of police. The three will be asked questions at a public forum on Wednesday evening. All three candidates have been with the Providence Police Department for more than two decades. Maj. Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
WARWICK, RI
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep's founding director, dies at 95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Repertory Company announced Monday that its founding director, Adrian Hall, passed away at 95 years old at his Van, Texas home over the weekend. Hall’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has been a classic holiday tradition in Rhode Island for over 40 years....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
BROCKTON, MA
Frigid weather-related issues prompt school closures, virtual learning Monday

(WJAR) — This weekend's frigid temperatures prompted some Rhode Island schools to close or move to virtual learning on Monday. Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said three water pipes broke at J.H. Gaudet Middle School early Sunday morning. Students at Gaudet Middle School and Joseph Gaudet Learning Academy will have...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Bally's Twin River Lincoln to add gaming expansion

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A major gaming expansion is coming to Bally's Twin River Lincoln. A new spa also opened at the casino on Tuesday. The 40,000 square-foot expansion makes the overall gaming area 25% bigger. The public can expect to see dozens more table games and hundreds more...
LINCOLN, RI
Winters Elementary School closed for the rest of the week due to burst pipe

(WJAR) — Students of Winters Elementary School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after a pipe burst flooded parts of the Pawtucket school. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said the school continues to work on repairs, but the clean-up process is not finished.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft

(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence

(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Blizzard of '78 Remembered: A kid's perspective

I was just a little guy in early February 1978, living in my childhood home in Seekonk. Small enough that the exact details of the Blizzard are vague although there are a few specifics I will never forget. First, I was lucky to live in the same neighborhood as my...
SEEKONK, MA

