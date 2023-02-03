ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI's Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information on two separate investigations of shooting incidents at electrical substations in North Carolina late last year and last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzVej_0kbqUg0S00
The FBI's Charlotte field office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information on two separate investigations into shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Photo by FBI

"On the evening of December 3, 2022, unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy Substations in Moore County, North Carolina," reads an incident description on the FBI's website. "The damage led to a massive power outage of approximately 45,000 customers."

In those incidents, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the damage was "extensive" and evidence at the scenes showed a firearm had been used to disable equipment.

On January 17, someone fired shots at an EnergyUnited substation located in Thomasville in Randolph County.

"At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected," reads the text of a press release from the FBI Friday, adding that agents continue to work with the Moore County and the Randolph County sheriff's offices on the cases.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth

Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
EAST BEND, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
527K+
Followers
72K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy