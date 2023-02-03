Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt Hustler
Offensive woes plague Commodores in 79-61 home loss to Georgia
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14, 1-9) were unable to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 5-6), losing 79-61 for their ninth loss in 10 SEC games. It was always going to be a challenge for the Commodores, as Georgia — despite entering the contest below .500 in SEC play — has been excellent all season. The Bulldogs entered the contest with an apparent chip on its shoulders after a gut-wrenching overtime loss on the road against No. 3 LSU.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt gets back on track with home win over Ole Miss, 74-71
After suffering a historically bad 101-44 blowout at the hands of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) looked to right the ship with a Memorial Gym matinee against Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC). Vanderbilt did so, outlasting the Rebels 74-71 on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt struck...
Vanderbilt Hustler
PODCAST: Talking Men’s Basketball drama, Women’s Basketball culture
On this week’s episode of Live from West End, former Sports Editor Justin Hershey joins via Zoom to talk Men’s and Women’s hoops with Sports Editor Bryce Smith and Deputy Sports Editor Aiden Rutman. The trio discusses what went wrong in Men’s Basketball’s 57-point loss at No. 5 Alabama, as well as the Commodores Saturday matinee victory over Ole Miss. They cite culture problems as a potential factor in the season-long struggles that have plagued the men. They also discuss a pair of Women’s Basketball losses against Missouri and Georgia. The group praises head coach Shea Ralph for building up the culture of program in year two. Stay tuned until the end to hear three questions for the week, as well as some praise for Saturday Night Live and the city of Philadelphia in our new Anything but Vandy segment.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Sports journalist Jemele Hill delivers the 15th-annual Murray Lecture
To launch Black History Month programming at Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt residential colleges hosted award-winning sports journalist Jemele Hill on Feb. 1 as the featured speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture. Hill is currently a contributing writer for The Atlantic and has won numerous awards including the National Association of Black Journalist’s Journalist of the Year and an Emmy for the ABC News Special, The President and the People.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt students, alumni attend community vigil for Tyre Nichols
Members of the Nashville community — including Vanderbilt students and alumni — gathered at Public Square Park on Feb. 4 to hold a vigil for Tyre Nichols. On Jan. 7, Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police during a traffic stop and died on Jan. 10 from his injuries.
