On this week’s episode of Live from West End, former Sports Editor Justin Hershey joins via Zoom to talk Men’s and Women’s hoops with Sports Editor Bryce Smith and Deputy Sports Editor Aiden Rutman. The trio discusses what went wrong in Men’s Basketball’s 57-point loss at No. 5 Alabama, as well as the Commodores Saturday matinee victory over Ole Miss. They cite culture problems as a potential factor in the season-long struggles that have plagued the men. They also discuss a pair of Women’s Basketball losses against Missouri and Georgia. The group praises head coach Shea Ralph for building up the culture of program in year two. Stay tuned until the end to hear three questions for the week, as well as some praise for Saturday Night Live and the city of Philadelphia in our new Anything but Vandy segment.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO