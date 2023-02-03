ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, WA

Yelm woman who died in Wednesday morning collision in Roy has been identified

By Ty Vinson
 4 days ago

The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol.

Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer’s car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.

The driver of the van had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, Reyer said.

Both parties were wearing their seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.

SavedByHisGrace
4d ago

My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the tragic death of this young woman. 💔 😢 🙏. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time and for their futures without her.

SavedByHisGrace
4d ago

.As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Bob Canaday
4d ago

people need to slow down and pay attention to road and traffic conditions.

Olympia, WA
