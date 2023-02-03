Yelm woman who died in Wednesday morning collision in Roy has been identified

The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol.

Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer’s car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.

The driver of the van had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, Reyer said.

Both parties were wearing their seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.