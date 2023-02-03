'Landscape with Invisible Hand's Director Cory Finley & Kylie Rogers Talk Aliens, the Unique Script, and Designing the Near-Future

Read full article on original website
Collider
'To Live and Die and Live' Director & Cast on Having Next-Level Access While Filming in Detroit
Making a film requires maximum passion, patience, and determination. Without those things, there’s a myriad of potential challenges on the path from script to screen that could do a production in -- in particular, an independent production. But fortunately, director Qasim Basir has those key winning qualities and then some, qualities that ultimately landed him a cast that wholeheartedly believes in him and a final film that earned a place on the Sundance 2023 line-up.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Consecration': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Within every mysterious, large organization loom great secrets. This idea has become fodder for anyone trying to make a decent thriller in Hollywood for years. We’ve seen this play out time after time with political thrillers like All the President’s Men or even The Ides of March more recently. IFC’s newest horror film takes this idea and makes it even more terrifying. Consecration follows the trail of a horrible death and reveals the secrets of a dangerous religious cult bent on doing anything to show their true devotion.
Collider
From 'Amelia' to 'Amsterdam': 10 Oscar Bait Movies That Failed to Win Any Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony draws ever nearer and, as one of the most prestigious events in cinema, there are always plenty of film industry professionals hoping to be recognized for their achievements. While this pursuit of brilliance often brings about great movies, it has also seen some pictures made with the sole intention of being viewed as Oscar-winning powerhouses.
Collider
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Early Reactions Call It the MCU's 'Star Wars'
After a somewhat brief hiatus, Marvel is back in cinemas to kick off its Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official premiere is still a little over a week away, but some critics have had the chance to watch it early, and tonight they took to Twitter to share their impressions of the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spill the beans on what kind of setting it establishes for the future of the mega-franchise.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Collider
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Review: Mexican Body-Horror Turns Pregnancy Into a Supernatural Menace
Few things are as scary as bringing a new life to the world. First, there’s the issue of pregnancy, where bones change position, and organs get displaced to allow a new body to grow inside a womb. Then, there’s the social and material impact that comes with a child, as time, money, and energy must be fully redirected to the comfort and security of another being. Of course, the societal pressure on women also includes an expectation to completely abandon their hopes and dreams in favor of raising a child. Unfortunately, while we are all aware of these issues, the challenges of motherhood are an unspeakable taboo. That’s what makes Michelle Garza Cervera's directorial feature debut so enticing, as Huesera: The Bone Woman cleverly approaches the subject through the lenses of horror, creating an uneasy experience that’s nevertheless illuminating when it comes to motherly woes.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Collider
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror
We’re at no shortage of images, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and today the team is at it again, bringing an all-new featurette to the front. The latest bit to come from the quantum realm is centered around Marvel’s newest big-bad—Kang the Conqueror. Played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors, the villain will be the first major evil player that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man aka Scott Lang comes up against on his own, hanging a possibly catastrophic outcome in the balance.
Collider
Where Was 'Knock at the Cabin' Filmed?
M. Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller, Knock at the Cabin, has hit theaters, and is another twisty, high-concept piece that stars Dave Bautista alongside Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, and Kristen Cui. The filmmaker's 25th film follows the story of a small family that are seeking to escape for a weekend vacation at a small, remote cabin when they are confronted by Bautista, who leads an unsavory group of strangers that inform them that they have to make a decision to avoid a disatrous apocalypse. It is the latest project from the curve ball ending, master of twist Shyamalan who is best known for his rich, dark films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and Split.
Collider
The Director’s Cut of ‘The Wicker Man’ Offers Different Horrors and Christopher Lee Singing
According to journalist Allan Brown's definitive book, The Wicker Man faced a lot of low-budget difficulties once the footage was in the can, between disinterested studio heads, cutting room culls and runtime issues. Although it didn’t attract any controversy that required cuts to be made, unimpressed execs declared it too long - and in some cases, too dull - forcing a last-minute scramble to edit it down to a state acceptable for double feature. Because of this, there have been up to four different versions of the movie to exist over the years, with the original theatrical cut clocking in at around 87 minutes, and some sources telling of a long-lost 102-minute version. Indeed, production stills in Allan Brown’s book on The Wicker Man indicate a number of scenes that remain unaccounted for in existing cuts. While director Robin Hardy and others made a number of efforts at restoration over the years, culminating in the so-called Final Cut released in 2013, none of these has ever fully encapsulated what the movie set out to be. The restored scenes do, however, see the film flourish, and offer some intriguing depth to an already compelling story.
Collider
First 'Dresden Sun' Image Shows Christina Ricci in Sci-Fi Heist Film
Christina Ricci has constantly shown audiences that she's ready to tackle anything, and she does it with grace and ease that makes you instantly care about her characters whether. Now we're getting our first look at Ricci's next project, a sci-fi/action film called The Dresden Sun. Deadline reveals The Dresden...
Collider
'The Ritual’ Isn't Just Another Horror Survival Movie
Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual has all the makings of a great horror film. A group of friends set out for a hiking trip in Sweden after the recent loss of a friend to a tragedy - it already sounds like a disaster in waiting. While the setup may make The Ritual seem like another low-budget survival horror film, the film presents more than it offers with its chilling atmosphere, sound effects, and ability to hold tension. Directed by David Brucker and written by Joe Barton, The Ritual places its different elements artistically to provide a fascinating and terrifying, underrated horror movie. It also has something to offer all kinds of horror film fans.
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Collider
Lydia Tár and Daniel Plainview Fascinate Us For This Same Reason
Cate Blanchett's latest character Lydia Tár in Todd Field's Tár, yet another phenomenal performance added to the actor's rich filmography, brings another chillingly maniacal character to mind - Daniel Day-Lewis' Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood. Lydia Tár, the world’s most acclaimed and ruthless composer, is manipulative, scary, and starkly human on a level that is truly sensational to experience. While Blanchett already has two Academy Awards on her resume, she could likely win another Best Actress trophy in March for a performance that is simply “undeniable.” One of the few actors that already has three acting prizes from the Academy is Daniel Day-Lewis; his second win came for his role as the aforementioned Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, a performance not dissimilar from Blanchett’s.
Collider
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
Collider
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
