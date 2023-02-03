Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced
It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint. Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.
N.J. Grammy winners 2023: Jack Antonoff wins 2nd Producer of the Year, Wayne Shorter honored
While New Jersey artists didn’t factor into the 2023 Grammy Awards’ most coveted categories Sunday night, a couple of Jersey-bred artists still managed to add to their trophy cases. Jack Antonoff, the indie and pop-rocker who for the last decade has also built his reputation as highly coveted...
Jersey Buzz: Kristin Chenoweth makes dream come true for former ‘American Idol’ contestant from NJ
Jax (Jackie Miskanic), a pop singer from East Brunswick and a former "American idol" contestant, got her chance to sing with Kristin Chenoweth, her "Broadway singing idol" and it's getting today's Jersey Buzz.
Here’s where to see Tom Jones live in NJ this spring
The 82-year-old Sir Tom Jones is hitting the road on his “Ages & Stages” tour across the U.S. and then headed over to Europe. Out of the 34-day tour, two of those stops will be made in New Jersey. I have to be 99% sure that everyone knows...
Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark
The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
Get fresh and exciting ideas at the NJ Home and Garden Show in Edison
🏡 The 33rd annual New Jersey Home and Garden Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors. 🏡 Get thousands of ideas for your home and garden. 🏡 Patric Richardson, "The Laundry Guy" and Doreen Stovenour, host of Did You Know DIY will be on hand all weekend. Calling...
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year
Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
WildFlour Bakery & Café Closing for Good in Lawrence, NJ
So sad to hear the news that WildFlour Bakery & Café in Lawrenceville will be closing its doors for good on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The gluten-free bakery and eatery has been a staple on Lawrenceville Main Street, next to the Purple Cow ice cream shop, for 10 years.
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail
It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
Ninja star stabbing near Dunkin’ in West Milford, NJ — 18-year-old charged
WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police. Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police...
Eagles fan’s amazing sand sculpture on NJ beach for Super Bowl
When Brendan Schaffer isn’t working at Wildwood Public School District (or maybe even when he is) he’s dreaming about another Philadelphia Eagles Lombardi trophy. His team won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 and he’s dreaming of another parade. The New Jersey man recently traveled to Cove...
