Dupage County, IL

fox32chicago.com

West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation

(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake View students shaken up after SWAT responds to barricaded gunman

CHICAGO - An armed gunman barricaded himself inside a Lake View home Tuesday afternoon causing a local elementary school to be placed on lockdown. Chicago police and SWAT responded to the 1000 block of George Street, between Sheffield and Seminary Avenue, around 2 p.m. Police scanner traffic indicated that the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old charged with fatally shooting boy in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting another boy in the North Lawndale neighborhood last weekend. Chicago police said the shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue. The 15-year-old was arrested about 90 minutes later in the same block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stolen mail recovered from vacant Loop hotel room

CHICAGO - Evidence of a potential large-scale mail fraud operation was recovered at a Loop hotel Tuesday, sparking a joint investigation by Chicago police and federal authorities. Police have released limited information about the probe, saying only that officers responded early Tuesday to an empty hotel room in the 200...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September. Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. He robbed the same business...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy police activity reported in Lake View

CHICAGO - SkyFOX was over the scene of heavy police activity in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Chicago police and SWAT are reportedly in the 1000 block of George Street. It is unknown at this time what caused police to respond to the location. This is a developing story, check back...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No charges expected for man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, Chicago police say

Chicago — No charges are expected to be filed against a man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, prompting a large Chicago police response on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement issued tonight, CPD said the 53-year-old man shot the dogs after they “continued to advance toward him in an aggressive manner” while off their leashes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora police shot person who charged at officer with knives, police say

AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police shot a man who they said was armed with knives on Sunday. The person was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue for a report of "a subject armed with multiple knives" and making threats toward family members at the scene.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens charged in West Garfield Park armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park Saturday. Police say the two boys were arrested on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after allegedly stealing a car from a 39-year-old woman less than an hour earlier. They were armed when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

