'I'm going to f--- shoot them': 13-year-old suburban student charged with threatening Chicago school
A west suburban student has been charged after allegedly threatening another high school in Chicago, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
wlip.com
Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation
(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, woman sentenced for stealing $15K worth of cologne from Ulta Beauty store
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people who participated in the burglary of an Ulta Beauty store in west suburban Oak Brook in 2021 have each been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Peaches P. Johnson, 30, and Roy Crane, 22, both of...
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley suing city of Chicago, police department after being severely wounded in Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man who was shot and severely wounded in a Lincoln Park robbery last year is now suing the city and the Chicago Police Department. Lawyers for Dakotah Earley will announce the lawsuit Thursday. Earley was shot three times and lost his leg as a result of his...
fox32chicago.com
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
fox32chicago.com
Brighton Park murder: 2 men charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old man in 2022
CHICAGO - Two men have been arrested and charged for the murder of an 18-year-old man last year in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. On Sept. 18, 2022, around 2:45 a.m., police say the 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were sitting in a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Lake View students shaken up after SWAT responds to barricaded gunman
CHICAGO - An armed gunman barricaded himself inside a Lake View home Tuesday afternoon causing a local elementary school to be placed on lockdown. Chicago police and SWAT responded to the 1000 block of George Street, between Sheffield and Seminary Avenue, around 2 p.m. Police scanner traffic indicated that the...
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old charged with fatally shooting boy in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting another boy in the North Lawndale neighborhood last weekend. Chicago police said the shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue. The 15-year-old was arrested about 90 minutes later in the same block...
fox32chicago.com
Stolen mail recovered from vacant Loop hotel room
CHICAGO - Evidence of a potential large-scale mail fraud operation was recovered at a Loop hotel Tuesday, sparking a joint investigation by Chicago police and federal authorities. Police have released limited information about the probe, saying only that officers responded early Tuesday to an empty hotel room in the 200...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September. Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. He robbed the same business...
fox32chicago.com
Heavy police activity reported in Lake View
CHICAGO - SkyFOX was over the scene of heavy police activity in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Chicago police and SWAT are reportedly in the 1000 block of George Street. It is unknown at this time what caused police to respond to the location. This is a developing story, check back...
cwbchicago.com
No charges expected for man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, Chicago police say
Chicago — No charges are expected to be filed against a man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, prompting a large Chicago police response on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement issued tonight, CPD said the 53-year-old man shot the dogs after they “continued to advance toward him in an aggressive manner” while off their leashes.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Chicago man charged with robbing victim at gunpoint at Green Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint at a CTA Green Line station last month. Germaine Brown, 27, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. At about 12:05 p.m. on...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shot person who charged at officer with knives, police say
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police shot a man who they said was armed with knives on Sunday. The person was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue for a report of "a subject armed with multiple knives" and making threats toward family members at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens charged in West Garfield Park armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park Saturday. Police say the two boys were arrested on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after allegedly stealing a car from a 39-year-old woman less than an hour earlier. They were armed when...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Lake View dog owner speaks out after man fatally shoots one dog, injures another: 'you don't expect this'
CHICAGO - A man allegedly shot two dogs, one fatally, in Lake View Tuesday afternoon causing a SWAT response. Chicago police and SWAT responded to the 1000 block of George Street, between Sheffield and Seminary Avenue, around 2 p.m. Police scanner traffic indicated that the gunman shot two dogs as...
