Vincennes, IN

ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

By Brandyn Benter
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop.

According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door opened and a man took off running between two houses nearby.

A short time later, police said they found the man, later identified as 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton of Vincennes, and placed him under arrest. Police said they received information leading them to believe Eaton had ingested a bag of meth while running away, so he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

A search of the vehicle turned up a hollowed-out book containing;

  • Six grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • Five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine
  • 31 empty plastic bags
  • Two scales
  • Ten Syringes
  • One pill

Eaton faces the following charges;

  • Dealing methamphetamine
    • A level 3 felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of syringes
    • A level 6 felony
  • Resisting law enforcement
    • A class A misdemeanor
  • Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
    • A class A misdemeanor
  • Five outstanding warrants

Eaton has since been released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where police report he’s being held without bond.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for not having a driver’s license and released.

In addition to Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police Department assisted in the incident.

