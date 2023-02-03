Vermont State Police arrest felon following drug investigation

RUTLAND CITY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police have arrested Nicolas O. Ranglin for two counts of selling cocaine following an investigation that began in October 2022. The Vermont Drug Task utilized confidential informants and coordinated controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Ranglin.

Ranglin has a history of convictions involving the possession and sale of cocaine and narcotics. In 2015, Ranglin was convicted for the felony sale of cocaine in Vermont, as well as conspiracy and cocaine possession convictions.

At the time of his arrest, Ranglin was on probation in Vermont after being convicted of two felony sale of cocaine charges on August 14, 2019. He was sentenced to 17-18 months of imprisonment but was released early and placed on probation.

In May 2020, Ranglin was arrested in Fort Ann, NY. He was found to be in possession of over 100 grams of crack cocaine while traveling back to Vermont.

On April 1, 2021, Ranglin was convicted in New York for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was released on September 8, 2022, and placed on parole, which was transferred from New York to Vermont.

Ranglin appeared at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division in Rutland on Friday and was released on conditions. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

