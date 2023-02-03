Read full article on original website
knau.org
NAU foresters pioneer nationwide wildfire treatment map
Northern Arizona University’s Ecological Restoration Institute is taking the lead on an effort to map forest treatments across the country. The first-of-its-kind undertaking is designed to make the work more effective and lessen the threat of wildfire in the West. The project called ReSHAPE will compile information across forest...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – February 6, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
12news.com
Thousands waiting on deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dignity Health in Yavapai County
Earlier this week, negotiations were extended through Thursday. However, in-network coverage is currently set to end at midnight.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
flagscanner.com
Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos
10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
journalaz.com
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO REMINDS COMMUNITY OF SCAM CALLS:
PRESCOTT ARIZONA – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to be aware of scam calls that may be received. A citizen recently reported that she received a phone call from “Sergeant Michael Lewis with YCSO” including a fabricated badge number, regarding a warrant and seeking money. Fortunately, after asking a few questions, the citizen determined that this was a fictitious caller.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
OnlyInYourState
The Charming Town Of Camp Verde, Arizona Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
When you think of weekend getaway destinations in Arizona, the more popular locations like Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, and Sedona may come to mind. If you are looking for something away from the more well-known spots, Camp Verde could be the place. This small town, located less than an hour from Phoenix, is nestled along the banks of the Verde River, which flows through the town for 18 miles. A consistently temperate year-round climate affords opportunities to experience the diverse attractions that Camp Verde offers. From outdoor recreation to wine tastings, visit Camp Verde, Arizona for an exciting weekend away.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
